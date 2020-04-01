Phlebotomists in the front lines of this virus are paid minimum wage to risk their health and their family’s health when they go home, it is not right. We need to thank or acknowledge these people. It’s just not ok for companies to take advantage of these employees.
Leo Cuellar, Sunnyside
