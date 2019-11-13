IT IS PRETTY BAD THE VETERANS HAVE MAJOR EVENTS AT THE VFW POST 3482 AND NOT MUCH WAS REPORTED. DID YOU KNOW WE HAD JET FIGHTER PLANE AND JEEP COVERED IN MURALS FROM WALLA WALLA? The newspaper could not even take the time at least to take a picture. The VFW works very hard to help the community, but we get little or no support from the newspaper. It seems if we have any kind of program at the post, we may get a reporter but not much makes the paper. We worked with Congressman Newhouse’s office for several months to set up this award and pinning of the Vietnam veterans.
Sharon Hallman, Sunnyside
