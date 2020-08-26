With the COVID pandemic, shopping malls are closed.
Now with Donald Trump and Postmaster Louis DeJoy’s efforts to destroy the United States Postal Service (USPS), we may not want to shop online.
Trump may take down the entire U.S. economy in his effort to disrupt mail-in voting.
Congressman Dan Newhouse voted against measures to ensure timely delivery of the mail and the restoration of mail-sorting machines.
I ordered an item from an online seller located in Arlington, Texas. It was not Amazon. They shipped the item on Aug. 14.
The estimated delivery to Sunnyside was Aug. 19, and when it had not been delivered, I checked its tracking.
The post office received the package on Aug. 14. Six days later, on Aug. 20, they had transported the package to Ft. Worth, just 14 miles away.
This is just one example of how U.S. Mail service has deteriorated.
We heard reports of dead baby chicks that have died at regional postal centers because they ran out of food and were not delivered overnight as promised.
There is rotting fruit and dead plants at other regional postal centers.
This order did not involve medications, but we get prescriptions by mail. We are very concerned!
Trump and DeJoy are in the process of destroying the post office.
DeJoy told Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he has “no intention” of replacing mail-sorting machines and mailboxes that have been removed across the country.
Mail-sorting machines have been taken out of the Yakima Post Office, and many local workers may lose their jobs. Local mail will be routed to Spokane and delayed another two days.
Amazon is a significant Washington state employer, and these efforts will hurt our local economy.
We need to preserve the efficiency of the post office so we can vote, buy products online and conduct business.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
