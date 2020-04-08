Everyone should be praying for our President, even if you are one of the Trump haters!
As I believe that no one loves this country more than he does.
They had a deal ready to vote on when queen Pelosi flew in on a helicopter and demanded more. She added another $1.2 trillion of pork and wasted another week.
Why is that democrats do not want you to watch Fox News, Judicial Watch, Mark Levin and others, what are they afraid of?
I also appreciate having Jay Inslee, who has never made a right decision, except to move to Seattle to get elected.
In his wisdom he decided to close access to Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) lands, so that we cannot hike or ride on those lands until he says so and what is the purpose?
We promise not to kiss any wild animal. They say that it is public land, however, as soon as they purchase a gate with a lock attached, their rules are enforced.
And then it is literally taken off the tax rolls as the lands are assessed at the lowest value and when they’re paying only half of that amount, while the 19-percent of Yakima County residents are paying the balance.
Don Young, Sunnyside
