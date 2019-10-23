Good morning, I am writing this letter on behalf of Betty Garza who is running for city council. I am a local business owner and have known Betty upwards of 25 years. During this time, I have had the opportunity to learn a great deal of her character and passion for her community.
I believe she would be a great asset to the city council because her ability to relate and communicate with the community is irreplaceable. She is a natural born leader and has shown on many occasions that she is able to collaborate with others to accomplish a common goal.
I have always witnessed the upmost respect when she is interacting with others whether that be in her personal life or work environment. She is easily attracted to ideas and projects that have the potential of improve the community. It doesn’t take long to understand that it is in her nature to be 110% invested with everything she is passionate about. Please feel free to contact me if you have additional questions, thank you.
Juan Camacho, Grandview
