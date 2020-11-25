To the editor — We are living in historic times!
Not since the treason of former Vice President Aaron Burr in 1807 has the United States seen such activity by a president!
Donald Trump is using the power of his office to try to reverse the results of the election, orchestrating a far-reaching pressure campaign to persuade Republican officials in Michigan, Georgia, and elsewhere to overturn the will of voters.
It is an unprecedented subversion of democracy.
After courts rejected the Trump campaign’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, Trump is trying to remain in power with a wholesale assault on the integrity of the vote by spreading misinformation and persuading loyal Republicans to manipulate the electoral system on his behalf.
Trump does not want to count ballots; he wants election results in some states to be invalidated and state legislatures to then select electors loyal to him.
Electors are normally selected based on the popular vote in each state. Any attempt to circumvent that process should be forcefully condemned.
Joe Biden is projected to best Trump by a margin of six million popular votes.
Republicans who are staying silent, dodging questions, or saying nothing as this administration refusing to concede while spreading daily disinformation are complicit in a dangerous attack on our democracy.
This condemnation is also directed at Congressman Dan Newhouse.
Trump will almost certainly fail in this effort.
But the fact that he’s making such an attempt is itself a scandal of historic proportions. Trump is creating new norms, standards and strategies that will outlive what remains of his term.
Trump’s refusal to permit the presidential transition poses significant risks to our national security at a time when the U.S. confronts a global pandemic and faces serious threats from global adversaries and terrorists.
It is time to concede and move on!
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
