There have been nine confirmed deaths by coronavirus in Washington state alone. I believe in order to contain the spread of the virus throughout our nation is to place strict regulation to places of social gathering like clubs, bars, events, transportation, businesses, hospitals, schools and religion institutions.
The mandatory requirement should require these institutions, businesses and social gatherings to contain hand sanitizers and regulate use before you enter and leave the building and/or vehicle.
Also regulate the use of respiratory masks in order to enter these places of interest. This could help prepare our communities and reduce the spread of the coronavirus throughout society.
I have written to the Governor and Senator of Washington state and implore all who read this to do so as well. The coronavirus outbreak in the Seattle area has been analyzed and calculated to over 500 possible cases based on an analysis by computational biologist named Trevor Bedford.
Sylverio Sanchez, Granger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.