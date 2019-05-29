We appreciate the fact that the City of Sunnyside has now given the public proper notice of a scheduled public hearing regarding a proposal to permit retail sales of recreational marijuana.
This is what the law requires. The hearing is being held at 5:30 p.m. on June 6 in the Council chambers at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center.
What is unfortunate is that the hearing has been scheduled the same night and time as two important community events at Sunnyside High School: the Senior Scholarship and Awards Program and the Baccalaureate service.
We have to wonder it the timing of the hearing is due to the lack of coordination, or an intentional scheduling to make it more difficult for certain segments of the local population to attend the hearing.
As things currently stand, it is scheduled the same night that many school district staff, parents, students and religious leaders have another commitment.
It gives the appearance that, once again, the city is not really interested in public opinion.
If the city doe not change the scheduled hearing date, we encourage like-minded citizens who are able to please attend this public hearing, and let their voices be heard, that recreational marijuana sales are not in the best interest of the youth or adults or Sunnyside, Washington.
LaDon and Sandra Linde, Sunnyside
