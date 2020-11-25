To the editor — I read your article on what a saint Newhouse was.
I have been trying to get help with flaws in the federal crop insurance program for almost five years.
He looked me in the eyes and said, “Yes, these things need to be changed to help farmers.”
Although I have called him 75 times, he has done nothing.
He is a great politician — tell you what you want to hear and do nothing.
G. Wolff, Yakima
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.