The Sunnyside Police Department would like to thank our Sunnyside Walmart for sponsoring this year’s holiday Shop with a Cop!
Children who participated were selected by Sunnyside School District teachers, counselors and participating law enforcement agencies. Walmart provided breakfast and then the children were paired up with officers to shop for gifts for their families using donated gift cards from Walmart.
A special thank you to Walmart Store Manager Cynthia Guajardo and her amazing team for all their efforts in making the event a success: Amy Rubio with AA Productions, Rosalinda Alvarez, Regal Majesty Jr. Queen, the Miss Sunnyside Court, Miss Cinco De Mayo Court, Miss Grandview Court, Miss Apple Valley, Miss Sunfair, SPD Explorers and Reserves, photographer Andrew Hamil of Vintage 509 Photography, Dutch Brothers and Hometown Rentals.
Also, a special thanks go to our partner law enforcement agencies who participated with our Sunnyside kids: Granger Police Department, Mabton Police Department, Moxee Police Department, Toppenish Police Department, Washington State Department of Corrections, Washington State Patrol and Yakima County Sheriff’s Department.
Thanks again, Members of the Sunnyside Police Department
