On Monday April 20, my husband Lloyd turned 90.
During this pandemic, everyone is urged to stay home or six feet apart if out.
We did and enjoyed a large birthday party, thanks to our wonderful family, friends, and neighbors. People from coast to coast sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him via a video.
45 people in 16 vehicles parked on our street also sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to him from their cars.
No birthday cake but everyone enjoyed cupcakes served in their cars. Everyone had a good time and also obeyed the laws.
The only thing missing was all the hugs we normally enjoy!
Phyllis Bruhn, Zillah
