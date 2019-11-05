To whom it may concern:
Sunnyside needs a bright and prosperous future.
In this race we have a candidate who walked out of meetings and then resigned when things got too tough. We have another candidate who really doesn’t advocate all that much and has many asking who that individual is. Is this the kind of leadership we want? This is not just a ONE ISSUE race. There is not just a one issue agenda, in fact, there are many things that need to be done for our community.
Policies of the past have not and will not work. We need a progressive and innovative approach to really bring our community into the future. That is why I am supporting Julia Hart and Betty Garza for Sunnyside City Council. Both of these women have been community advocates, listening to the community, and have been active working within our community to make it more prosperous. We need good strong leaders that will not be afraid to serve the whole community and not just some of the community.
I am proud to call both Julia and Betty my friend and I am encouraging all of you to vote for them. If you want change that brings more economic development, equal representation, and strong leadership, then vote for Julia Hart for Position 5 and Betty Garza for Position 7 on the Sunnyside City Council!
It’s time that we have leaders that are willing to get the work done!
Matthew Sagen, Yakima
