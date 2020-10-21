To the editor — As a local Rancher and President of the Yakima County Farm Bureau, I strongly support Commissioner Vicki Baker for Yakima County Commissioner District #1.
The Yakima County Farm Bureau is concerned with several county issues affecting agriculture and property rights, including the unpopular Home Water Well Utility (which the Farm Bureau opposes). I believe Commissioner Baker is the best choice to guide Yakima County – in Ag and Business concerns alike.
The fact that Yakima County has been opening slowly due to COVID-19 is a reflection on Governor Inslee and the State Department of Health, not Commissioner Baker.
Commissioner Baker has been working tirelessly to reopen small business shuttered by the Governor, investing long hours for months trying to engage his office in bringing fairness to the shutdown.
The shocking loss of Norm Childress and his experience in Government underscores the importance of retaining the experience that Commissioner Baker brings, from the notable committees and boards she serves(d) upon, to the months she attended Commission and related meetings prior to becoming a Commissioner.
From my experience in working with Commissioner Baker and her knowledge of the issues, I urge you to vote to retain Commissioner Baker.
Mark Herke, President, Yakima County Farm Bureau
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.