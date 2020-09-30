To the editor — Get a haircut recently? Eat at your favorite restaurant? Shop at the mall? Know someone who went back to work? Reopened their business?
Things may not be perfect and there is still a long way to go, but I don’t think any of that would have happened without the hard work of Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker.
She deserves your vote.
Debra Manjarrez, Wapato
