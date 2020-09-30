To the editor — President Trump has nominated an outstanding Constitutional originalist in Amy Barrett. He has done the right thing in nominating her – she will try to preserve the wisdom of the Constitution from the decay offered by those preferring their own beliefs over the written law.
For those who are outraged at Mr. Trump’s nominating a Supreme Court Justice in the final half year of his term, please understand that the President is elected to serve a four-year term, not a three- and one-half year term. Mr. Trump is well within his obligations and all prior precedent in nominating Barrett today.
There’s no basis for disagreement or outrage here.
Certainly, the Democrats have always taken advantage of the full four years, unless they lacked the votes, a requirement that Mr. Trump must still fulfill.
Fred Adams, Kennewick
