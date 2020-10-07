To the editor — When I vote for a state senator or a state representative, I want a spokesperson in Olympia who will represent my beliefs in smaller and smarter government.
Jeremie Dufault is one such person. He is a low-tax conservative who believes in the ideals that founded our country. I hope you support him.
Max Wickman, Grandview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.