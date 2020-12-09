To the editor – American democracy is under attack!
Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 9.
In the past month, Donald Trump lost 41 lawsuits claiming voter fraud, without presenting enough evidence, just conspiracies. He won’t concede.
Trump is now threatening election officials and governors to ignore people’s votes and just declare him the winner.
Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and other Trump supporters endorse martial law, a suspension of the Constitution, arrest of political opponents and an election do-over.
On Jan. 20, 2017, Donald Trump swore that he would “to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
When did it become acceptable to ignore the Constitution and become a despot?
Why are so many Republican politicians, including Rep. Dan Newhouse, silent on this attempted sedition and tyranny?
Why does allegiance to a political party take precedence over the good of a nation?
What happened to patriotism?
In the meantime, COVID-19 deaths continue to surge, now at more than 2,000 a week, with total deaths now exceeding 280,000.
The U.S. economy is set for a dramatic freefall, with COVID relief unlikely. People will go hungry and suffer!
While COVID vaccines will soon be available, state governments lack funding to distribute the vaccines.
Vaccines won’t stop the pandemic; only massive numbers of vaccinations will.
We learned that DHS has always had contact information for some 15,000 immigrant children caged and separated from their parents.
Trump’s incompetence and cruelty continues. He is silent and unconcerned. His political rallies are still super-spreader COVID events, with no one wearing masks or social distancing.
It is obvious Trump no longer cares about the American people or our democracy.
We hope and pray the nation can endure until Jan. 20, when a real leader will become president.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.