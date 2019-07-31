Sunnyside Valley Irrigation only has a letter stating that they only accept certified funds for four-year payment (process for foreclosure payment) and not a resolution or bylaw. Found this out when I questioned them about not taking my check, but instead wanted certified funds only. They did take a check for a four-year payment from somebody, but when I tried to pay by check for four years, they told me I needed certified funds. I think they should accept checks since it is not in their resolution, believe now they will have one.
Vic Nunez, Sunnyside
