In October 2019, my wife and I visited many of the historic places in Washington D.C. But the one that stirred our emotions most was our visit to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
On January 27, the world will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a symbolic date to commemorate the victims of Nazism, including thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses, who suffered for their Christian faith. As one of Jehovah’s Witnesses, this is an important part of my heritage.
Witnesses were among the first sent to concentration camps, where they bore a unique uniform symbol—the purple triangle. Of about 35,000 Witnesses in Nazi-occupied Europe, more than one-third suffered direct persecution. An estimated 1,760 Witnesses died, 370 by execution. According to Garbe, “extremely low numbers” of Witnesses recanted their faith.
The failure of Nazi coercion in the case of Jehovah’s Witnesses contrasts with widespread societal conformity to Nazi aims before and during the Holocaust. The nonviolent resistance of ordinary people to racism, extreme nationalism, and violence merits thoughtful reflection on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
