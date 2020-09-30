To the editor — One week after the election, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), often called Obamacare.
Trump campaigned to end the ACA in 2016. With a new Justice on the Supreme Court, Trump has a better shot.
Rep. Dan Newhouse has supported Trump’s efforts to end the ACA. Newhouse voted at least 70 times to repeal, modify or curb the ACA.
The number of uninsured Americans decreased by 20 million from 2010 to 2016 as the ACA went into effect but has since increased by 2.3 million from 2016 to 2019.
If the ACA ends, some 29.8 million Americans will lose health insurance and become uninsured; premium subsidies for low and modest income people will end; insurance premiums may triple; insurance companies may deny coverage for pre-existing conditions like diabetes, heart disease and COVID; 1.2 million jobs will be lost; rural hospitals will lose subsidies; hospitals in Sunnyside and Prosser may close; young adults living at home will lose coverage after age 19.
Before ACA, Americans worked a lifetime to pay off a mortgage, and then when old age brought on sickness, they would go bankrupt and lose everything. Without ACA, this becomes the pattern.
Trump’s 2021 budget reduces Medicare spending by a total of $756 billion. This means higher co-pays for prescription drugs and cutting reimbursements for doctors. Seniors will lose access to favorite doctors.
Newhouse has been a “Trump Enabler,” voting with Trump 93 percent of the time.
Trump said he wants a new Supreme Court Justice to better his odds when he challenges mailed-in ballots. Trump said mail-in ballots are a “hoax;” they should not be counted. He wants the Supreme Court to invalidate ballots and proclaim him president.
Vote as if your life depends on it because it truly does!
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
