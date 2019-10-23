DID WE FORGET!
I recently read some disturbing letters from Mike Farmer and Craig Hicks in the Sunnyside Sun. I normally would not respond to such ridiculous comments, but I am compelled to respond because two very amazing women are being attacked and this is not okay.
My name is Bengie Aguilar and I previously served on the City Council along with Mike Farmer. I would like to remind everyone of the following interactions I had with Mr. Farmer during those meetings:
1. I recommended that we consider bilingual staff at City Hall since we had a lot of people who lived and worked in our community who only spoke Spanish. I suggested that it would be a benefit to educate Spanish speaking residents on city hall policies, fees and expectations. Mike Farmer and others turned a deaf ear to this recommendation.
2. I suggested that we send out a bilingual newsletter in the water bill sharing important information with residents about city hall programs, events and opportunities to get involved in the community. Mike Farmer and others turned a deaf ear to this recommendation.
I bring these items forward to help you understand that we need council members who represent the whole community not just some of the community. We live in a diverse city with a huge Latino population. We need to have a holistic approach to problems and be inclusive of the whole community when making important decisions for Sunnyside.
I have known Mike his wife for a long time and although Mike and I don’t always agree, we have never let that get in the way of our friendship. I don’t believe Mike is the best choice for Sunnyside, I encourage you to VOTE Julia Hart and Betty Garza they will be a voice for ALL!
Bengie Aguilar - former Sunnyside City Councilwoman, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.