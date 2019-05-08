We appreciate the comments by the editor in the April 24, 2019 edition of the Sunnyside Sun.
Looking at recent meetings, one might think that the community does not care about the issue of recreational marijuana being sold within the city of Sunnyside.
However, there is plenty of evidence to the contrary.
Sunnyside voters have twice voted and rejected the idea of allowing recreational marijuana sales within the city of Sunnyside; each time over 60 percent of the votes were in opposition.
Over the course of many hearings and council meetings in the past few years, dozens of concerned citizens have spoken at council meetings to voice their opposition to recreational marijuana sales.
We would agree with the editorial’s concern over apparent lack of transparency by city government on this issue. It has been hard to track the City Council’s intent or direction. At times, there has been inadequate notice given to the public regarding hearings or meeting agendas.
There have also been occasions where we were informed that a vote was scheduled, only to have it removed from the agenda at the last minute.
Until this issue is resolved, we encourage our like-minded fellow citizens to continue to let their voices be heard, that recreational marijuana sales are not in the best interest of the youth or adults of Sunnyside.
City Council meetings are held the second and fourth Mondays of each month, with open public comment at the beginning of every meeting. The next meeting is Monday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m.
LaDon and Sandra Linde
Sunnyside
