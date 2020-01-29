And you the taxpayer are paying the price, whether you live in the city or county. The following information is directly from Mr. Dave Cook, Yakima County Assessor. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) owns 84,772 acres in Yakima Co. and is proposing at this time to buy 2 other parcels. Their taxes when they purchase the land is reduced immediately to 50% of value of open space, their taxable amount is $453,000.00 per year however they are only paying $125,000.00 per year and they owe Yakima Co. 1.5 million in back taxes.
That means that only 19% of the taxpayers are paying the short fall. In the State it amounts to 7.5 million that they should have paid instead of the 2 million that they did pay. If you fully funded the PLT for all 13 Counties, it would amount to over 5 million.
Several Counties are now saying do not purchase any more land in our County. To add insult to injury, we are talking about a farm or ranch that was sustaining an owner that was making a living and paying taxes before WDFW purchased it, and there must have been wildlife and habitat or else why would they buy it. After they purchase the taxes are half of what they were and then it is managed from a pick-up, and it becomes a welfare farm as it no longer produces revenue so you the taxpayer is paying.
Our legislators have created this problem, which I have been pursuing for over 20 years and no one is interested, in fact if they were ever investigated there would be people in jail, our legislators should fix the problem that they have created!
Don Young, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.