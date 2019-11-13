That is the primary reason we elected Mr. Trump, and within minutes of being elected the Washington Post stated impeachment would begin! This is a man who was a very successful businessman who only ran because he loved this Country & was concerned about its direction. (he takes no salary & gives it to charity) He is obligated to no one & promised to clean up the D.C. swamp. Guess what it is deeper than anyone could imagine. Therefore, the deep State has spent most of their time trying to remove him from office, that should tell you something, like what are they afraid of? Since all but 1 or 2 of the Democrats are Attorneys, while only 1 or 2 of the Republicans are Attorneys that should tell you something! I feel that no attorney should be allowed to run for a public office, and we should have term limits! And if I only read & watched the regular news channels and newspapers, I would believe that he is a crazed man or whatever is the latest accusation! The facts however do not prove that, in fact the economy is the envy of the rest of the world. We finally hired a businessman to run our Countries business! If you want to be an informed person you need to read judicial watch, a nonpartisan paper, that is now investigating the investigators! The other is Fox news! There is no one else that could function under all of these attacks on him daily. I believe that if he were not in office we would be down the toilet! He needs our prayers, whatever your position is!
Don Young, Sunnyside
