When the assault weapon ban went into effect in 1994, Mass Shooting decreased by 70 percent.
There have been more than 130 mass shootings in 2023 so far! Nowhere is safe!
There have been several proposals to avoid banning assault weapons.
The Kennewick School District will have more police at each school.
But more police officers on campus does not mean kids will be safe. Look at the situation in Uvalde, Texas, where some 100 police officers waited in the hallways before they went in and confronted the shooter.
I bet several students bled to death due to their wounds and not receiving immediate medical care.
The other crazy proposal is arming teachers. The Far-Right does not trust teachers with books or lessons. But now they want teachers to carry guns. This is insane, and I bet there are few teachers who would be willing to do that.
I was a substitute teacher in Granger and Zillah schools for 10 years until Covid.
There is a great deal of traumatic harm being done to kids with monthly practice lockdowns for armed shooters.
Today’s high school seniors have been doing this since they were in kindergarten. I sense that many of them have a fatalistic world view where nothing they do will make any difference.
When our local congressman supports the NRA’s pitch for more guns everywhere, and drilling for more oil, despite climate change’s dire effects, they are not hopeful for any future.
When summer temperatures are routinely 130 degrees in the Yakima Valley, there will be no snow on the Cascade Mountains, with no irrigation needed for agriculture. Agriculture will be dead!
As a substitute teacher, I felt it was a dangerous profession. A substitute teacher was murdered in Nashville last week.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
