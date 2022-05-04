We are so inspired by Ukraine’s fight to defend democracy and resist Russia’s invasion.
This is a life-and-death struggle for the Ukrainian people.
Democracy is vital for people in the U.S. and the West.
Ukraine’s defense of democracy casts a new light on the Jan. 6 coup attempt at the U.S. Capitol. Trump supporters attempted to end the peaceful transfer of power and the rule of law.
The insurrection was an existential threat to American democracy and traditions. Americans do not want autocratic rule or a dictator.
The vast majority of Americans support Ukraine, but there is a Putin-loving, fascist wing of the Republican Party that supports Russia’s invasion.
Donald Trump called Putin a “genius.” Retired Gen. Mike Flynn wants Ukraine to surrender. Flynn also wanted Trump to impose martial law after Jan. 6.
The right-wing Freedom Caucus in Congress supports Russia and its conquest of Western democracies. Some prominent members are Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs. They were among eight Republicans who voted against aid to Ukraine.
Three local Congressional candidates want to join the Freedom Caucus, if elected. They are Loren Culp, Brad Klippert and Jerrod Sessler. Each wants to relitigate the 2020 election. They have no agenda to improve the lives of local residents.
The three support Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen, despite Klippert’s election.
The three want to end Voting By Mail and to further restrict voting.
Sessler said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “False Flag Operation” by the FBI, despite some 800 arrests of Trump insurrectionists.
There will be seven candidates for Congress in the upcoming Top-Two primary that ends on Aug. 2.
Voters would be wise to avoid the three Putin-loving, right-wing candidates, and vote for someone who will make our communities better.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
