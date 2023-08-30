I am writing today to shed light on a pressing matter affecting our community: the ongoing issues at Sunnyside Memorial Gardens. As a resting place for our loved ones, a cemetery should be a sanctuary of respect, peace, and reverence. However, recent events and observations indicate that Memorial Gardens is falling considerably short of these expectations.
The issues at Memorial Gardens are numerous and deeply concerning. From tombstones sinking due to inadequate burial practices to heavy machinery damaging nearby tombstones and landscapes, it’s evident that there’s a lack of care and professionalism. And while the list of infractions is extensive, the management’s attitude and approach to these issues further exacerbate community concerns.
In several instances, grieving families have been met with a lack of empathy and understanding by the cemetery’s management. A manager’s role in such a setting should encompass more than just administrative oversight; it should inherently include compassion, understanding, and a genuine desire to assist. Unfortunately, many have stories of rude interactions, being abruptly hung up on, or being dismissed when presenting concerns. This is not the behavior one would expect nor accept from someone responsible for overseeing the final resting place of our loved ones.
Moreover, the exclusionary practice against families purchasing tombstones from third parties seems restrictive and unnecessary, adding financial strain to already grieving families. This policy not only limits the choices of families but may also result in added expenses, which is a burden many are unprepared for.
Our community deserves better. We deserve a cemetery that respects both the living and the departed, one managed by individuals who understand the gravity of their responsibilities and approach their roles with genuine empathy.
The myriad of issues at Memorial Gardens requires immediate attention and remedial action. I urge all community members to voice their concerns and, together, let’s ensure that our loved ones rest in the peace and dignity they deserve.
