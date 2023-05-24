Letter: Utility billing and discrepancies in water usage

I have been residing on the outskirts of Sunnyside for some time and I didn’t need to interact with the department of city utilities. I bought a small business last year 2022 and utility bills were consistent up to the month of February 2023 when I encountered more than double in my utility bill.
The City of Sunnyside said the reason for the increase in charges was that I had a leak which now should be fixed, this is back in February. After consulting with a plumber, I was told that if there was a leak, more than likely it is on the city’s side.
The water bill consistently stayed in the upper $200 where I used to pay $114. Taking into consideration that the small building has one sink and a toilet and that a minimum clientele comes through as it is mainly a virtual business, there are questions about the actual cause of the increase.
As I exchange emails back and forth with the City of Sunnyside financial technician with no resolution, I decided to write a dispute letter back in March 2023.
With ongoing poor response and failure to provide me with any hope of a resolution, I decided to use this avenue to inform and ask the Sunnyside residents if this is a common utility issue within the City of Sunnyside.
As of May 11, 2023, no resolution or response of why the increase in my water bill.
Gricelda Chacon, Sunnyside
