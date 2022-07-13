Expect your Top-2 Primary ballot in the mail this week!
Voting in this primary may determine the future of democracy in America.
Three Congressional candidates want to restrict voting. They want to re-impose in-person voting on Election Day and eliminate Vote-By-Mail.
They claim there was voting fraud in 2020, without a shred of evidence.
Loren Culp claimed too many dead people voted; that explains why he lost to Jay Inslee by 545,177 votes.
Culp, Jerrod Sessler and Brad Klippert continue to support the violent insurrection at the Capitol. Each claims support for the Constitution, without a peaceful transfer of power.
How could they ever swear to “support and defend the Constitution?”
If elected, they plan to re-litigate the 2020 presidential election, with no plans to improve people’s lives.
Each wants to close the Dept. of Education.
Doug White supports democracy, and he has a solid plan to improve the lives of people in this district. Voters have met him at weekly Town Hall meetings.
“I’m a fourth-generation Central Washington farmer, born and raised in Yakima,” White said.
“I am angry about how our politicians have neglected Central Washington’s needs, such as water, immigration, and infrastructure. We can and we must do better!”
The infrastructure we enjoy today was built around 1901, including the Sunnyside irrigation canal.
“We need to invest in modern infrastructure, and it is shameful that our congressman voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure bill. That law provided $141 million to expand rural broadband, and our district got none of that investment.”
Education is a right, and White wants more investment in public education.
White’s campaign hired a full-time Hispanic Outreach director. He wants everyone to participate.
Doug White wants to improve the lives of local residents. He promises to work together to find solutions.
Vote for Doug White!
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
