Vote for Doug White for Congress!
Doug believes in the rule of law. It’s what makes us a civilized society. If we don’t like the law, we challenge it in court or we change it via legislation.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribing means more. By purchasing a subscription you can support a small business and enjoy weekly news delivered straight to your mailbox. Sign up during our Summer Sale and get a full year for only $20! Subscriptions include unlimited digital access. Cancel anytime.
Offer valid for new and existing customers through July 31, 2022.
✓ Unlimited desktop and mobile access
✓ Access to the Sunnyside Sun e-Edition
Verified by your Address ID*, which may be found on your renewal notice.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Vote for Doug White for Congress!
Doug believes in the rule of law. It’s what makes us a civilized society. If we don’t like the law, we challenge it in court or we change it via legislation.
Doug believes the 2020 election was not stolen. He knows that more than 60 court challenges were dismissed from a lack of evidence. He knows former President Trump fomented THE BIG LIE to try to stay in power, but he lost by more than 7 million votes to Joe Biden.
Doug believes in the separation of church and state. My gosh, it’s what the formation of our country is based on. You are entitled to your religious beliefs, but not to expect that I will be held to them.
Doug knows climate change is not a hoax; it is a real and growing threat to the planet. Coming from family farming traditions, he knows it is already affecting food production. He wants to do something about it, before it’s too late.
Doug believes a woman has the right to decide to terminate a pregnancy, and he will be a vote to codify that right into law.
Doug believes issues facing us today can be mitigated or solved, and he’s willing to help find solutions. Issues like gasoline price gouging, baby formula shortages or securing voting rights, all issues Republicans have voted “No” on.
Doug believes there are actions we can take to reduce gun violence and still hold sacred the right to own guns.
Doug is the most sensible candidate in this race.
I’m voting for Doug White to represent me in Washington, D.C. from the 4th Congressional District, and I hope you are too.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.