I’m writing this letter in support of Michelle Perry’s campaign for re-election to the Sunnyside School Board.
Michelle is an experienced school board member at a time when the board has had a lot of recent turnover, making her experience even more valuable.
She takes her position seriously, taking advantage of training opportunities whenever possible. She is a board member who takes the time to do her homework and be informed about the issues that come before the board. Finally, I appreciate the fact that her first priority as a board member is the quality of education of our students.
Please join me in voting for Michelle Perry for Sunnyside School Board.
LaDon Linde, Sunnyside
