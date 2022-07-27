Voters have a clear choice in the Top-2 Primary congressional election.
Three candidates, Culp, Sessler and Klippert, continue to support the violent coup attempt at the Capitol on Jan. 6. They claim there was election fraud in Washington state, without providing any evidence. They want to end voting-by-mail.
The three want to close the Dept. of Education and public schools because they teach Marxist ideology and “filth.” They want to switch funding from public schools to private charter schools and homeschools.
Public schools actually provide the best avenue for kids to get a good education and escape poverty.
Rep. Dan Newhouse has been absent for the past eight years, with no Townhall meetings. He shows up just before elections.
Newhouse has voted against Obamacare; infrastructure improvements; taxing Big Oil for price gouging; people getting contraceptives; a woman’s autonomy over her own body; a $35 monthly cap on insulin costs; measures to prevent domestic terrorism; and building computer chip factories in the U.S.
When funds were available for internet access throughout the district, Newhouse did nothing.
Newhouse campaigned for a huge tax break for the richest Americans.
In contrast, Doug White will work to invest in our people, our infrastructure and our communities. No longer will we accept the lie that corporations have our best interests at heart and that sending jobs overseas is good for us.
Doug White said, “Our farmers lose crops every year; our tree lines recede, and we face an increase in wildfires. Our climate is changing, and it’s having a dramatic economic impact.
“We must develop drought resilience through science. We’re moving fast to become energy independent by 2030. We lead the nation in the transition from fossil fuels.
“The well-being of our children is critical to the success of our communities.”
