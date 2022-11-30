We are not OK with gun violence!
We are not OK with gun violence!
There were seven Mass Shootings (4 or more deaths) in the U.S. this past week, with an average of two Mass Shootings a day.
There are 49 deaths from gun violence each day. Gun violence is the leading public health problem.
Five died at the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Seven died at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.
There have been over 600 Mass Shootings in the U.S. this year so far, with 2022 on track to setting a new record.
It is just a matter of time before Sunnyside has a Mass Shooting. Five people were shot at a Cinco de Mayo celebration last year.
We need gun regulations to end Mass Shootings, including:
1. Ban military-style, assault weapons, as we did in 1994. When the ban ended, Mass Shootings increased three-fold.
2. Universal background checks for gun purchases.
3. Prohibit purchasing assault weapons until age 21.
4. Clips for guns limited to nine bullets.
5. Ban all “ghost guns.”
6. Require a permit for concealed weapons.
7. No gun purchases permitted for those convicted of a crime, especially domestic assault.
8. Prohibit the purchase of guns for those convicted or found not guilty by reason of insanity of any serious offense.
9. A “Red Flag” prohibition for gun possession when a person is experiencing mental distress.
10. A tax on guns to fund studies on the dangers of gun possession.
11. Mandate all firearms be stored in a locked gun safe.
12. Require those possessing assault weapons register proof of insurance.
Taking no action assures more Mass Shootings.
With so many open-carry laws in states around the nation, thugs armed with semi-automatic weapons have been intimidating and threatening peaceful protestors and Pride celebrations.
Freedom of Speech is now in jeopardy.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
