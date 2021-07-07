What a great community we live in! The family of Dan Kephart would like to thank this community for all your kindnesses to us over the years and especially in these past few months while he fought bladder cancer. We often found ourselves dependent on others to do what we found impossible to do. This community is full of giving people who are ready to help when help is needed. Special kindnesses were given by firemen, ambulance drivers, medical staffs, funeral home staffs, neighbors, and friends. We are all so grateful for your help. Please know how blessed we feel to be a part of this community. Dan was proud of this community and would have been doubly pleased to see how his family was embraced. Many thanks to you all from the remaining Kepharts.
Brenda Kephart, Sunnyside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.