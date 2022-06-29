I believe Corey Gibson can beat Dan Newhouse for congress.
Anyone who hasn’t heard Corey speak is missing an opportunity to experience the optimism and passion we’ve been missing in Washington’s 4th District for a long, long time.
I fear that all the other candidates will just be more of the same and this election is too important for more of the same.
Go Corey, your sign is in my yard!
Les Riel, Moxee
