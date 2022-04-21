Dan Newhouse has not been effective as our congressman. He has not had a townhall meeting in almost six years. It is time for a change!
We support Doug White for Congress since he will help working people in our community.
Doug White is a 4th-generation Yakima farmer. He understands the needs of farmers, and he wants to bring more infrastructure improvements.
With global warming, irrigation water may become scarce. Without irrigation, there will be no agriculture in our valley.
Newhouse voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure bill and failed to bring internet access to local rural areas.
Newhouse voted against a bill to increase U.S. computer chip production. Many supply chain issues are due to the shortage of semi-conductors. Detroit is making lots of cars but can’t deliver because they need computer chips.
Newhouse voted against capping the price of insulin at $35 a month. Drug makers have raised the price of this lifesaving product by almost 500 percent in recent years.
Republicans complain about deficit spending but refuse to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription prices. So, Medicare and seniors pay more.
Doug White ran a computer business in Hong Kong. He knows how to increase exports to China.
“When we work hard and work together, we can accomplish great things. Newhouse and the other Republicans represent the failure of our elected officials.
“We will no longer allow our elected officials to turn us against each other, voting against bringing tax dollars home and creating a declining economy.
“It is time for us to come together and build our future with better paying jobs, strong infrastructure, affordable housing, healthcare and safe communities. These are all things we can have if we work together.”
For more information, go to: DougWhite4Congress.us.
Doug White will have his 12th townhall meeting on April 20.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
