Republicans may now have “Buyer’s Remorse” in nixing the Bipartisan Commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection.
With the Bipartisan Commission, there would be an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. Republicans could veto any subpoenas.
Republicans nixed the Bipartisan Commission because they want the Jan. 6 insurrection to just go away.
Several Republican leaders will likely be subpoenaed to testify, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who talked with President Trump during the attack.
Other Republican leaders gave reconnaissance tours on Jan. 5 to insurrectionists who then returned the next day armed and ready to stop the Electoral College count.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi was right to ban Republicans Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from the Select Committee. Both had planned to disrupt the committee and turn it into a circus.
Americans demand answers on why this attack occurred.
Security at the Capitol had not been breached since 1814, when British forces attacked Washington, D.C., and burned down the White House and pillaged the Capitol during the War of 1812.
Confederate forces never attacked the Capitol during the Civil War. A Confederate flag had never flown inside the Capitol until Jan. 6.
We urge the Select Committee to be fair and transparent, as it hears witness testimony.
We know the future of American democracy is at stake, and the goals of the Jan. 6 attack must never be successful.
Even though Rep. Dan Newhouse voted against the Select Committee on June 30, we urge him to volunteer to be a part of this historic undertaking.
Local Republicans will never forgive him for justly voting for Trump’s impeachment, but honorable service and dedication to Constitutional principles will truly enhance his prestige.
The American people need to have a clear understanding of what happened on Jan. 6, so that it never happens again.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
