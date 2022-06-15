Our community is being left behind!
For the past seven years, Rep. Dan Newhouse has done little to improve the lives of local residents.
Newhouse voted against the $1.3 Trillion Infrastructure bill, despite so many local needs.
Roads and bridges need to be replaced, including a 100-year-old bridge at White Salmon. Authorities reduced its speed limit to 15 m.p.h. since it’s so dangerous.
Parts of our district lack internet access, and remedial funds were available. But Newhouse never requested any.
Newhouse voted against limiting the cost of insulin at $35 a month; against the America Competes Act to encourage manufacturing computer chips in the U.S.; against measures to get baby formula to needy families.
Newhouse voted against a windfall profits tax for oil companies gouging the public.
He voted against a “Red Flag” law to prevent dangerous and mentally unstable people from purchasing semi-automatic weapons.
Newhouse did vote for tax breaks to make people like Elon Musk that much richer.
Even fellow Republicans admit Newhouse only helps the rich.
Doug White is a 4th-generation farmer from Yakima who will work to make people’s lives better.
Doug is an expert project manager where he needed to get operations done on time and under budget.
He had a computer business in Hong Kong for years, and he knows how to deal with Chinese trade negotiators.
The district needs better infrastructure including enough irrigation water, despite the threat of climate change.
People need affordable housing, technical training and economic investments so they can get decent-paying jobs.
Doug White will work on these projects to improve people’s lives.
The other congressional candidates only want to re-litigate the 2020 election. They have no other plans.
The Top-2 primary is July 15-Aug. 2. The Top-2 then run in the November general election to determine our next congressman.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
