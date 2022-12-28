Dear Editor: A “WhereIsMyMother.com” billboard on Interstate 5 South between Seattle and Tacoma illustrates the heartbreaking reality of the dairy industry and what mother cows and their calves endure to provide consumers with animal milk products.
The animal agriculture industry goes to great lengths to keep secret the horrors of dairy farming. Like humans, cows form strong bonds with their babies and produce milk solely to nourish them. In the dairy industry, mother cows are forcefully impregnated and their calves are taken from them immediately after birth and fed dairy replacers while the mother is confined and her milk collected for human consumption. This process is repeated each year until the mother can no longer continue production, then she is sent to slaughter.
