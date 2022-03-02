To the Editor: Most candidates seeking public office plan to make the lives of voters that much better.
Congressional candidate Loren Culp does not.
Culp’s website has no mention of jobs, improving the economy, Climate Change, better medical care, affordable college, or improved infrastructure.
His website highlights links to Culp merchandise that he is selling.
Culp wants to restrict voting. He said, “Vote by mail should be outlawed. Voters should go to the polls and cast their ballots.”
Culp claims there was “voter fraud” in 2020 when he lost to Gov. Jay Inslee by 545,177 votes because the state allowed dead people to vote.
Culp wants the federal Dept. of Education to be dissolved, a bold demand from someone who flunked out of high school at 16 as a sophomore.
Culp knows nothing about the needs of agriculture. He grew up near Port Townsend off Puget Sound. He moved to Republic where he became the town cop. Republic is no longer in this district.
A lawsuit claims that Culp mishandled a child sexual abuse investigation brought by a 17-year-old girl who had been abused by her stepfather for 12 years. The case is set for trial this fall.
Culp failed to report the case to state authorities as required by law. He interviewed her with her 23-year-old boyfriend, instead of a female professional.
At the end of the interview, he threatened to charge her with making false statements. Culp didn’t file his police report for six weeks.
The teenager felt abandoned and scared. Her grandparents arranged for the Benton County Sheriff to prosecute.
The stepfather was then convicted and sentenced to 67 months in prison. He is now a sex offender for life.
Loren Culp still maintains the stepfather’s innocence.
Meanwhile, Culp now promotes the use of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine for treating Covid.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
