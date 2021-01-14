Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy.
I was horrified that domestic terrorists stormed and seized the U.S. Capitol.
At a rally earlier that morning, Trump repeatedly lied that he had won the election, but he lost 66 lawsuits claiming voter fraud. No evidence was ever presented.
It did not matter that Joe Biden handily won the 2020 presidential election with 306 Electoral votes, 36 more than needed for a majority. Biden also had 7 million more votes than Trump.
Trump told the mob to be strong and fight!
When the angry mob stormed into the Capitol, many were chanting, “Hang Mike Pence!” over and over as they searched for the Vice President, any Democrat, and Republicans considered disloyal to Trump.
They set up gallows, carried nooses, and they planned to kill Congressional leaders.
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was murdered by the angry mob, along with four invaders.
Over 50 other police officers were injured, and the lives of journalists and Congressional representatives were in jeopardy.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal from Seattle and a dozen other Representatives were trapped in the gallery above the House Chamber, as the mob smashed doors to gain entry.
As a woman of color, Jayapal was terrified!
Many thugs carried Confederate flags into the Capitol. That has never happened before, even during the Civil War.
One terrorist had 11 Molotov cocktails and a semi-automatic weapon. Police recovered at least one pistol and several bombs with timed detonators.
The mob caused much damage, but it could have been much worse.
Make no mistake! Several thugs said they invaded the Capitol to impose Donald Trump as president for life, and to end American democracy.
Hopefully, the Trump nightmare will end on Jan. 20.
Rep. Dan Newhouse must vote to impeach the criminal president.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
