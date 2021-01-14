We are outraged by the Jan. 6 attack and seizure of the U.S. Capitol that had been incited by President Donald Trump.
We demand that Rep. Dan Newhouse vote in favor of impeachment if Trump refuses to immediately resign.
Trump is a threat to American democracy.
Trump wants to be president for life, and we believe leaders in America should be determined by voters.
Without democracy, America will no longer be a great country.
If Newhouse fails to vote for impeachment, he will be condoning insurrection and a violent coup attempt.
This is America, and we don’t want any dictators; we want to vote and select the person who can best lead this country.
Trump has done a horrible job in downplaying and ignoring the pandemic. He could care less about the average American.
We are hopeful of better days ahead, when the pandemic will be over, and life can return to normal.
Kenneth Stinnett, Sunnyside
