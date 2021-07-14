To the Editor: We watched in horror as Trump supporters stormed and vandalized the Capitol building on Jan. 6. We were glued to the TV for hours.
We were dismayed by Rep. Dan Newhouse’s June 30 vote against having a Select Committee investigate the Jan. 6 attack.
We were confused since Newhouse voted for Trump’s second impeachment, and then on May 19, he voted for a Bipartisan Commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack.
Many questions remain about the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Was Antifa and the FBI involved, like some Republicans suspect? Who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt?
How many people attacked the Capitol that day? Over 500 have been arrested, but are there many more?
Did the three terrorist militia groups, the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys and III Percenters, coordinate their efforts for the Jan. 6 siege? Were other groups involved?
Who planted the pipe bombs near the Capitol?
Who else planned the insurrection? Did GOP Reps. Louie Gohmert, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, each provide reconnaissance tours to the insurrectionists at the Capitol on Jan. 5, the day before the attack?
Did Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and President Trump plot with the insurrectionists?
What was Trump doing during the attack?
Why did it take three hours, 19 minutes for the National Guard to finally arrive?
What steps need to be taken so something like this never happens again?
When will Trump supporters recognize the “Big Lie” and accept Joe Biden’s election?
Republicans want to sweep the insurrection under the carpet, but like 9-11, Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will forever live in infamy in American history.
The American people need to have a clear understanding of what happened that day, so it doesn’t ever happen again.
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
