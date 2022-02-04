Republicans across the country hope to restrict voting access in the wake of a record turnout in the November 2020 election. Some 361 bills with provisions that restrict voting have been introduced in 47 states.
Thousands of voters are at risk of being removed from rolls, particularly rural and disabled voters, seniors, voters of color and Native Americans.
More than half of the requests for absentee ballots in Texas have been rejected.
Since 1991, the vast majority of Arizona voters use absentee ballots to cast their votes. There has never been a problem.
But now a bill in Arizona eliminates most early and absentee voting and requires people to vote in their home precincts, rather than at vote centers set up around the state.
The bill would require the legislature to hold a special session after an election to review election processes and results, and to “accept or reject the election results.” Voters will no longer have the final say on elections.
New laws in Georgia and Texas also allow legislators to overturn the results of a primary or general election if they disagree with the results.
Three local congressional candidates want to eliminate Washington state’s vote-by-mail process and adopt procedures like Texas, Georgia and Arizona. They are Loren Culp, Jerrod Sessler and Brad Klippert. They dispute the 2020 election results in Washington without providing any evidence of fraud.
At the Republican National Convention in 2020, party leaders abandoned the process of developing a party platform, and instead opted for “whatever Trump wants.” In effect, the Republican Party became a cult under one-man rule.
Meanwhile, Republicans across the country are supporting Russia in its aggression against Ukraine. They favor murderous thug Vladimir Putin, rather than a democratic government.
Where did Republican go wrong?
Rob Chandler, Sunnyside
