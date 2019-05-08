The Cinco de Mayo weekend party of festivities was a family weekend of fun, and the warm color generated by our community reminds all of us that Mother’s Day is embraced on both Friday and Sunday, making the Lower Yakima Valley a special place.
Our moms deserve to be reminded that they are the center of their kids’ universe, no matter how old we are or how far away we reside.
Thanks to our moms, we’re all kids at heart, and through their strength and ability to love, we carry them in our hearts always.
I am thrilled to be a part of this Sunnyside community and the entire valley, which understands and encourages the importance of cherishing our moms with two days of celebration — salud and cheers to all moms!
