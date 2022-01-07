Kenneth Stinnett

Rob Chandler

Tim Graff

Brittany Byma

Carl Baker

Kathie S. Rougk

Brenda Barrios

Faviola Ochoa-Ruiz

Breezie Tevillo

Trina Garcia

Elisa Riley

Dave Mullen

RJ Blahut

Brenda Kephart

Lorenzo Garza

Gary Johnson

Cathy Kelley

Michelle Perry

Peggy LaPierre

Jose Trevino

Murray Sampson

Debbie Johnson

Sarah Garrison

Senator Jim Honeyford

Bob Story

Susan Garrison

Janet Hinderlider-Hicks

Kirsten Lancaster

Toni McBean

Ignacio “Joe” Resendez

Carolyn Smith

Sandra Pasiero Davis

J.C. Gold

Aaron Hicks

Stan Popovich

Kimberlyn Arrestouilh

Selene Zapata

Rep. Dan Newhouse

Heather Alvarez

Georgia Barker

Nancy Bieber

Rep. Bruce Chandler

Michael Kennard

Veronica Romero

Antonia Soto

Saul Marquez

Anne M. Nealen MD

LaDon Linde

Carolyn McCain

Mac and Tana Chambers

Lindsee Curfman

Sunnyside Noon Rotary

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.