GRANDVIEW — The Grandview City Council last Tuesday, May 14, voted against a proposed ordinance that would have banned the use of plastic straws and assessed a fee for plastic shopping bags.
Polystyrene (foam) containers for food and beverages would also have be prohibited, had the council members not voted 4-2 against the ordinance.
Grandview City Councilman Mike Everett proposed the ordinance, introducing it at the Jan. 8 Committee-of-the-Whole meeting.
The City Council decided it wanted to speak with retailers and further explore the impacts the ordinance would have had.
Councilman Gaylord Brewer was unimpressed with the initial presentation, suggesting other items like cigarette filters, diapers, condoms and plastics used in manufacturing are as much an environmental concern as plastic straws and bags.
His opinion stood, as he was among those who voted against the ordinance when the vote was taken May 14.
Everett said the ordinance could have been amended to include those items, if that was the wish of the Council.
His concern is that plastic doesn’t degrade, and he wants the city of Grandview to play a small role in reducing its contributions to the waste stream.
Brewer doesn’t believe in government mandating perceived responsibility among its constituents, he said in a later interview.
Everett and Councilwoman Joan Souders voted in favor of the ordinance, while council members Bill Moore, Harv Rodriguez and David Diaz dissented.
