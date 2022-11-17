At approximately 9:15 a.m. Sunnyside School District was notified that Outlook Elementary School had lost power.
The district was in constant communication with Pacific Power to determine a time frame of getting the power back on.
The district decided that the school had sufficient heat, lights and food to stay open.
Breakfast was served and the students were sent to their classrooms where learning continued as normal.
Pacific Power was able to restore electricity to the school at 9:58 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.