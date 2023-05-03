Curtains open for ‘A Bag Full of Miracles’

Pictured above are Maggie (played by Sheila Hazzard), Dr. John Bonner (played Tom Stegeman) and Elmer Strunk (played by Tim Carnahan) acting out Scene two of act three during rehearsal of “A Bag Full of Miracles” on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

 Kennia Perez

The Over the Hill Theatricals will produce “She Was Only a Garbageman's Daughter -or- But She Was Nothing to be Sniffed At” a Melodrama Musical by Earl Reimer and Marshall Lawrence as its fall production announced at the group’s April 17 general membership meeting.

The play is about Julia and her aunt in the midst of losing their home, along with a treasure that could support them. They receive help from a detective and two old ladies with coin detectors, while also facing the interference of an evil man and his associates.

Auditions are set for June 26 and 27, and the musical performances will be presented in early October.

Cody Goeppner of Grandview will be partnering with the group as this year’s director.

The Over the Hill Theatricals is open to actors, singers, stage hands and choreographers, age 45 and older.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription