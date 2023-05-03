The Over the Hill Theatricals will produce “She Was Only a Garbageman's Daughter -or- But She Was Nothing to be Sniffed At” a Melodrama Musical by Earl Reimer and Marshall Lawrence as its fall production announced at the group’s April 17 general membership meeting.
The play is about Julia and her aunt in the midst of losing their home, along with a treasure that could support them. They receive help from a detective and two old ladies with coin detectors, while also facing the interference of an evil man and his associates.
Auditions are set for June 26 and 27, and the musical performances will be presented in early October.
Cody Goeppner of Grandview will be partnering with the group as this year’s director.
The Over the Hill Theatricals is open to actors, singers, stage hands and choreographers, age 45 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.