SUNNYSIDE — Residents receiving phone calls requesting immediate payment of Pacific Power bills are urged to call the local police, cautions law officers.
“It’s a scam,” Jon Egan, city police department spokesman said.
“Contact the power company directly but don’t take the caller’s word that they are from the power company,” Egan urged
The power company never asks for immediate payment or for payment via a prepaid credit card, he added.
Asking for immediate payment, threats to shut off power within an hour are all red flags, warned Drew Hanson, PacificCorp communications representative.
“We will never send a single disconnection notice with one hour or less to respond. We won’t ask for payment via a prepaid credit card,” Hanson advised.
The communications specialist recommended customers never share their account numbers or personal information with anyone who isn’t a verified employee.
In fact, customers who suspect a scam should ask the solicitor which account number they are referencing and make sure it matches the number on their bill.
Hanson suggested customers, call the company helpline to verify information about personal accounts at 1-888-221-7070.
For more information about scam tactics and how to protect account information, visit pacificpower.net/scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.